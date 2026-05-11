 ​Cable Expert NKT A/S Targets US Grid Expansion for Enhanced SEO 

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Now, let’s rephrase the NKT, DK0010287663.

On 11.05.2026, Danish cable manufacturer NKT A/S announced robust 2023 revenue of EUR 2.6 billion. The company’s North American operations experienced growth due to the increasing demands of the US energy transition. NKT A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

NKT A/S, a leading provider of power cables and solutions, continues to thrive due to global electrification trends. The company reported total revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023, as revealed in its annual report published in early 2024. Despite being a small fraction of overall sales, the North American operations represent a growing segment. This positions NKT A/S for increased relevance to US investors tracking infrastructure and renewable energy trends.

NKT A/S specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of power cables, with a focus on high-voltage solutions for onshore and offshore applications. The company operates through three main segments: Solutions, Applications, and Service. Solutions handle high-voltage cables for grid infrastructure and offshore wind farms, while Applications cover accessories and connectivity products. Service provides maintenance and installation support. This integrated model allows NKT A/S to capture value across the power cable lifecycle.

Headquartered in Brøndby, Denmark, NKT A/S has expanded its manufacturing footprint, including facilities in Europe and Karlskrona, Sweden, for submarine cables. The company’s expertise in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology supports large-scale energy transmission projects essential for integrating renewables into grids.

Revenue growth is driven by surging demand for offshore wind cables and grid interconnections. In 2023, total revenue reached EUR 2.6 billion, up significantly from prior years, fueled by order intake in renewables. High-voltage AC and DC cables form the bulk of sales, with offshore projects accounting for over 50% of Solutions segment revenue. North American exposure, though smaller, is expanding via projects tied to US offshore wind ambitions off the East Coast.

Key products include XLPE-insulated cables for voltages up to 525 kV and submarine cables for inter-array and export connections. NKT A/S secured major contracts like the 220 kV cables for a North Sea wind farm, highlighting its role in Europe’s energy transition, which indirectly benefits US investors via global supply chain dynamics.

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