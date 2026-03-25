 ​Global Manufacturers, Including NAVANK Cable B.V., Boost Expansion in India for Domestic and Regional Markets 

In a recent one-on-one conversation with Wire & Cable India, Mr. Naval Singhal, the Chief Business Officer of NAVANK Cable B.V., revealed that multinational cable manufacturers are establishing factories in India. These facilities aim to cater to the domestic market and export to the surrounding regions. Singhal further explained that NAVANK operates at the crossroads of global manufacturing and local market execution. The company brings top-tier materials, profound application expertise, and dependable supply-chain solutions to cable manufacturers who are constructing the infrastructure of the future.

Wire & Cable India: Could you provide a brief overview of your company’s focus within the cable and wire industry, including key technologies, product types, and main end-use sectors?

Naval Singhal: NAVANK is an international supplier of advanced raw materials for cable manufacturing. We connect leading global producers with cable manufacturers across optical fibre, power, and data cable segments. Established in 2009, we initially focused on the Indian market but have since grown into a globally integrated platform. We have operations in India and the Netherlands, warehouses in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and an expanding presence in Portugal to efficiently serve our European customers.

Our product range includes performance-critical materials across the cable value chain. These include compounds like LSZH B2CA and UL grades, XLPE up to 500kV; semiconducting compounds, PBT, and specialized formulations for EV charging, solar, railway, and marine cables. We also offer infrastructure materials like water-blocking tapes & yarns, high-speed foil mylar tapes for data cables, and mica tapes suitable to meet the BS6387 CWZ-950°C test standard for 3 hours. Additionally, we provide specialty additions like polyimide tapes, HDPE tapes, and self-fusing EPR tapes for high-temperature and demanding applications. Each product is chosen and engineered with a single objective: to ensure reliable processing, regulatory compliance, and long-term performance under real operating conditions. Our materials support the global infrastructure build-out across telecom, renewable energy, electric mobility with EV charging infrastructure, and industrial, railway & marine applications.

Wire & Cable India: How would you describe the current demand conditions and order visibility within your core product segments?

Naval Singhal: The demand across our segments remains structurally robust, albeit uneven, reflecting varying infrastructure cycles and execution dynamics. Our optical fibre materials are the fastest-growing part of our portfolio. In 2024, we shipped over 5,000 tonnes of optical fibre compounds into the Indian market, a significant increase from just 200 tonnes in 2018. The power cable materials are following a more predictable trajectory. Renewable energy installations, particularly large-scale solar projects across the Rajasthan and Gujarat corridors, are driving steady demand for FR-XLPE and UV-resistant compounds. We concluded 2025 with USD 17 million in gross revenue.