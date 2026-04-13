 ​High-Quality Cable Production: The Ultimate Role of Cable Sheathing Extrusion Line 

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In the manufacturing process of power cables, communication cables, and data cables, the final production step is sheathing extrusion. This step directly influences the appearance quality of the finished cable and fundamentally determines the product’s “market appeal.” Furthermore, the quality of the sheath layer is closely related to the electrical performance of the finished cable. Therefore, choosing a reliable sheathing extrusion line is crucial for cable manufacturers.

According to market research reports, the global cable extruders market is projected to reach approximately USD 5.4 billion in 2025 and grow to USD 8.2 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the telecommunications industry, the renewable energy sector, and ongoing global infrastructure investments.

In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization, communication network construction, and large-scale renewable energy projects are fueling sustained demand for cable extrusion equipment. Given this context, cable manufacturers urgently need efficient, stable, and material-compatible sheathing extrusion lines to enhance production capacity and product competitiveness.

LINT TOP, a professional manufacturer with years of experience in R&D and production of wire and cable manufacturing equipment, offers a sheathing extrusion line specifically designed for outer sheath extrusion of insulated cores or stranded cores. This line is suitable for producing sheaths for various types of cables and can extrude multiple sheath materials such as PVC, PE, and LSZH/HFFR.

The LINT TOP sheathing extrusion line features uniform extrusion diameter, smooth surface finish, high production speed, high efficiency, precise take-up and pay-off tension control, and easy operation. It offers optional imported screw and barrel combinations to meet different material processing requirements.

LINT TOP offers multiple models such as LT90, LT120, LT150, and LT200 to suit various production capacities and applications. For instance, the larger model LT200 has an applicable outer diameter range of Φ70-180 mm, a screw diameter of 200 mm, a length-to-diameter ratio (L/D) of 25:1, and a maximum extrusion output of up to 1200 kg/h (PVC). The line speed is adjustable between 30 m/min and 80 m/min depending on the model, and the maximum pulling force can reach a significant level.

In conclusion, the LINT TOP sheathing extrusion line is a reliable choice for cable manufacturers looking to enhance their production capacity and product competitiveness.