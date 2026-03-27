 ​India’s Balance of Premium Tech and Economical Manufacturing: A Study in Machine & Controls 

In a recent exclusive interview with Wire & Cable India, Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain, the proprietor of Machine & Controls, highlighted India’s unique position in the global market. He emphasized the country’s engineering flexibility, swift execution, and cost-effective innovation. According to Mr. Jain, the global community is increasingly turning to India for comprehensive machinery solutions that do not come with a hefty price tag. Machine & Controls, he says, strikes the perfect balance between premium product/component selection and economical solutions, creating a mutually beneficial situation throughout the value chain.

When asked about his plans for the WIRE Düsseldorf exhibition, Mr. Jain shared his intention to showcase India’s prowess in the design and execution of turnkey projects for FRP, ARP, Optical Fibre cable, and Energy cable lines. He emphasized the role of automation, process knowledge, and installations that meet international standards in this endeavor.

Mr. Jain also acknowledged the significant role international trade fairs like WIRE Düsseldorf play in fostering industry collaborations. He noted that these platforms provide an invaluable opportunity for Indian machinery manufacturers to access global markets. They allow Indian machinery OEMs to demonstrate their engineering capabilities, automation expertise, and customization capacity directly to international customers. This direct engagement fosters trust, opens up export opportunities, and fast-tracks global partnerships.

Regarding his expectations from participating in WIRE Düsseldorf, Mr. Jain expressed his interest in understanding the global trend towards power and optic fibre cables. He noted that India is currently experiencing one of the most significant power cable booms in the past four decades. He anticipates gaining more exposure in terms of new and potential clients, vendor associations for supplying high-quality and grade material, and partnerships with global companies. He reiterated that India has become a manufacturing hub and is open to collaborations with global giants for manufacturing and providing services for better, economical, and faster solutions for both Indian and global clientele.

Reflecting on India’s evolving representation at international trade fairs over the years, Mr. Jain observed a shift from a cost-focused approach to a capability-driven one. He contributes to this evolution by showcasing machine design, automation, and execution that meet global benchmarks, thereby reinforcing India’s reputation as a reliable global engineering hub. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of Indo-global partnerships, which combine Indian manufacturing efficiency with global technology.