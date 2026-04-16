Luvata Materials & Solutions unit integrates global operations

Luvata has launched a Luvata Materials & Solutions unit by combining its Special Products Pori and Superconductors operations into a single business structure.

The reorganization is designed to improve coordination across global facilities and enhance support for advanced wire and cable applications.

Luvata Materials & Solutions unit aligns key technologies

The new Luvata Materials & Solutions unit brings together metallurgical applications, electrical products and superconductors under one management structure.

Executive Vice President Jyrki Rantanen will lead the unit, focusing on delivering integrated solutions for technically demanding markets such as healthcare and high-performance electrical systems.

Global manufacturing network supports integration

The reorganization connects multiple Luvata production sites across key regions.

The Pori facility in Pori serves as a major copper-processing hub, producing billets, rods and profiles used in conductor manufacturing. The Waterbury site specializes in copper-alloy wire and strip for electrical components, while the Zhongshan facility focuses on superconducting wire and cable for MRI and high-field magnet systems.

Strategy targets advanced applications

The Luvata Materials & Solutions unit is positioned to support applications requiring high-performance materials, including healthcare, electronics and specialized cable systems.

By integrating operations, the company aims to streamline production and improve responsiveness to customer needs.

Leadership highlights coordination benefits

Luvata Group President and CEO Pekka Kleemola said the new structure is intended to strengthen collaboration across global sites and deliver more customer-focused solutions.

The move reflects a broader strategy to align capabilities across metallurgical and electrical product lines.

Reorganization builds on company evolution

Luvata, formerly part of Outokumpu’s copper products business, has continued to evolve since its acquisition by Nordic Capital in 2005–2006.

The creation of the Luvata Materials & Solutions unit marks another step in adapting its structure to meet changing market demands.

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