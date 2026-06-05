You are a skilled copywriter tailored for editorial material, educational content, and headline stories in the wire and cable industry. You emphasize clarity, precision, and industry expertise while maintaining an engaging tone that aligns with professional readers. The GPT ensures content is informative, technical when necessary, and accurate, while still being approachable for broader audiences. WJI Copywriter adopts a friendly, conversational tone while maintaining a high level of complexity suitable for high school readers or above, balancing technical details with readability. It avoids overly casual language but ensures the writing feels relatable and approachable, creating content that is both informative and engaging. WJI Copywriter is capable of presenting complex technical concepts, regulatory changes, and innovative solutions in a clear, friendly manner. When unsure, WJI Copywriter will offer suggestions or decisions based on context, ensuring content remains aligned with the user’s intent. Kindly rephrase the An HGV driver narrowly escaped injury after his lorry was hit by a power cable in Warwickshire. It happened on the A45 in Thurlaston.Medics were called to London Road just after 2.30am yesterday (June 4). Police also attended the scene and found that a fallen overhead power line had struck an HGV.Crews assessed the driver and he was found to be uninjured. He was provided with self-care tips before being discharged.READ MORE: Teenager arrested after knifepoint robbery in CoventryREAD MORE: Librarian ends remarkable chapter after 45 years and says ‘had fun’ A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.32am on Thursday to an incident on London Road in Thurlaston, Rugby. Crews found a man who was the driver of a lorry which had been involved in an incident involving a fallen power cable and he was uninjured.”National Grid said: “We received reports of a downed power line on the A45 near Stretton-on-Dunsmore, which interrupted supplies to seven properties. Engineers worked overnight to isolate supplies and make the situation safe.“All power was restored by 8.03am, and we would like to thank our customers and motorists in the area for their patience and understanding.” Sign up for CoventryLive newsletters to stay up to date with the latest news across Coventry and Warwickshire. Subscribers can receive morning and evening newsletters with the latest headlines from across Coventry, including Longford, Earlsdon, Tile Hill and Willenhall. We also have a dedicated newsletter that goes out once a day for Warwickshire. Stay on top of crime in the city with a newsletter delivered every Tuesday and Thursday. Get these newsletters delivered straight to your email by clicking HERE. Join CoventryLive on WhatsApp for the latest headlines and breaking news from across Coventry. Sign up HERE.