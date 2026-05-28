 ​Taihan Cable & Solution Under Police Investigation for Submarine Cable Theft 

In a significant development within the wire and cable industry, the police have referred Taihan Cable & Solution, along with 13 individuals and three companies, for prosecution. This action comes in the wake of allegations surrounding the theft of core technology from LS Cable & Systems.

The case, which has sent ripples through the industry, involves the alleged theft of submarine cable technology. This technology is a critical component in the operations of LS Cable & Systems, a leading player in the industry. The prosecution of such a large number of individuals and companies underscores the seriousness of the allegations.

Taihan Cable & Solution, a prominent name in the industry, is now under scrutiny. The company, along with the accused individuals and companies, is facing potential legal repercussions. The case is expected to be a landmark in the industry, setting a precedent for the protection of proprietary technology.

The police’s decision to refer the case for prosecution is a significant step towards ensuring accountability within the industry. It sends a clear message about the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the consequences of failing to do so.

This case is a reminder of the need for stringent measures to safeguard proprietary technology. It underscores the importance of regulatory changes and innovative solutions in maintaining the integrity of the industry.

As the case progresses, WJI Copywriter will continue to provide updates, presenting complex technical concepts and legal developments in a clear, friendly manner. Our aim is to ensure our content remains informative, engaging, and approachable, even as we delve into the complexities of this significant industry event.