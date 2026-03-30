 ​Diamond Power Infra Secures ₹43.93 Cr Order, Share Prices Experience Slight Dip 

Mumbai, March 30: Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has successfully secured a cable supply order valued at ₹43.93 crore from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited. This development adds another dimension to its ongoing execution pipeline. At a cursory glance, it appears to be a simple supply contract, but a closer look reveals more intricate details.

The order entails the delivery of approximately 453 kilometres of cables. The supply process is planned in phases, spread over a seven-month period, with equal monthly lots, as per the details shared in an exchange filing. This type of scheduling typically aids in maintaining consistent production and billing cycles.

The execution of the order will commence after a 45-day window from the formal acceptance by the DISCOMs. This interval usually provides ample time for planning, aligning procurement, and preparing for manufacturing. The company has further clarified that this transaction is domestic and does not involve any related party exposure.

Stock Market Snapshot: Diamond Power Infrastructure’s share price experienced a decline of 1.43% to ₹121.19 as of 1:48 pm IST on March 30, 2026. The movement throughout the day was gradual. The stock opened at ₹121.00, rose to ₹124.48 early in the session, and then gradually fell back to around ₹121 levels. The behaviour of Diamond Power Infrastructure’s share price suggests a neutral market read.

Execution Visibility: Clear, But Limited Long Tail

Unlike EPC or maintenance-heavy contracts, cable supply orders tend to have a shorter cycle. This particular order is clearly defined, providing visibility, but only for a limited period. There is no extended maintenance or service component that would stretch revenue over several years.

Core Business Anchored In Power Cable Manufacturing

Diamond Power Infrastructure operates within the power cables segment, supplying products used in transmission and distribution networks. Its clientele includes state utilities, infrastructure developers, and industrial users. Orders from DISCOMs like UGVCL form a regular part of the business mix. Consequently, the company’s performance is closely linked to infrastructure spending cycles and power distribution investments.

Incremental Order, Market Looks For Scale

The ₹43.93 crore order adds to the pipeline, but it is incremental rather than transformational. Investors monitoring the stock typically look for a build-up of larger or repeat orders that can significantly enhance revenue visibility over multiple quarters. For the time being, the development indicates a steady business flow. However, the market seems to be waiting for scale before re-rating the stock.

Source: https://www.nseindia.com/get-quote/equity/DIACABS/Diamond-Power-Infrastructure-Limited https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/DIACABS_30032026130426_Regulation_30-Receipt_of_Letter_of_Intent.pdf

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