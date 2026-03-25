 ​Positive Investment Sentiment in India Fueled by Power & Telecom Network Upgrades 

In a recent exclusive interview with Wire & Cable India, Mr. Jungtae Kang, the Chief Executive Officer of LOYPOS, expressed that the investment climate in India continues to be robust. This is largely due to the expansion of the power grid, growth in manufacturing, and upgrades to the telecom network. The demand for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), Optical Fiber Cable (OFC), and submarine cables is experiencing a steady increase, propelled by the swift deployment of data centres, 5G, and Fiber to the X (FTTx) networks. Mr. Kang further stated that this momentum is generating powerful synergies for LOYPOS in the market, with the company anticipating the positive investment trend to persist in the long run.

Wire & Cable India asked Mr. Kang to provide a brief overview of LOYPOS’s focus within the cable and wire industry, including key technologies, product types, and main end-use sectors. Mr. Kang explained that LOYPOS is a specialist in the production and supply of semi-conductive woven tapes, which are crucial for the manufacturing of HVDC cables, Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables, and submarine cables. With over four decades of manufacturing experience, LOYPOS has been providing high-quality products to customers worldwide. Since their partnership with SMEETS in 2002, they have been creating strong synergies in the global cable market, particularly in terms of quality, delivery reliability, and customer service.

When asked about the current demand conditions and order visibility within their core product segments, Mr. Kang stated that the demand for power cables remains robust, driven by the ongoing expansion of power infrastructure and the growth of renewable energy projects. He noted that the high-voltage and extra-high-voltage cable segments are supported by numerous mid to long-term projects, indicating that order visibility will likely remain stable in the future.

Regarding investment sentiment among wire and cable producers in emerging markets like India, Mr. Kang expressed that the sentiment remains positive. This is largely due to the simultaneous expansion of power grid infrastructure, growth initiatives in the manufacturing sector, and upgrades in telecommunications networks. The demand for automation and high-efficiency equipment is rapidly increasing, and Mr. Kang expects this positive investment trend to continue in the medium to long term.

In terms of customer or application requirements that are currently exerting the most pressure to improve productivity and quality within their product range, Mr. Kang highlighted the increasing demand for improvements in the consistency of semi-conductive tape thickness and resistivity, stable workability even on high-speed production lines, enhanced durability against long-term thermal and electrical stress, and better compatibility with the overall cable structure.