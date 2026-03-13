 ​Tata Steel Wire Division Reduces Canteen Menu Due to LPG Shortage 

In a recent development, the Tata Steel Wire Division in Jamshedpur has been hit by the ongoing industrial LPG shortage. The scarcity has now permeated the company’s kitchens, prompting the management to introduce an emergency “low-gas” menu, which will be effective from March 13, 2026.

In an effort to manage the dwindling gas stocks, the company’s management has decided to prioritize food items that require less cooking time and minimal gas consumption. This move is seen as a temporary measure until the supply chains regain stability. The management has also appealed to the employees for their understanding and cooperation during this transitional phase.

The newly introduced temporary menu is designed to replace labor-intensive meals with simpler alternatives. These include Poha, Upma, and one-pot rice dishes, which are not only easy to prepare but also consume less gas.

The weekly temporary schedule is as follows: On Mondays and Fridays, the canteen will serve Upma, Poha, and Veg Biryani. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the menu will include Bread-Jam, Poha, and Veg Pulao. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the canteen will offer Upma and Khichdi.

In terms of meal portions and snacks, the breakfast and evening snacks will consist of rotating servings of Upma (200g), Poha (200g), or Bread-Jam. For lunch and dinner, the employees will be served Veg Biryani, Veg Pulao, or Khichdi, accompanied by Raita. For those working the night shift, the company will provide a packet of biscuits in lieu of prepared snacks.

The company has reassured its employees that this is a temporary measure and that the regular menu will be reinstated as soon as the gas supplies are restored. The management appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the employees during this challenging period.