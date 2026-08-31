Canada sets preliminary duties on Chinese unarmored building cables

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) recently announced preliminary determinations of dumping and subsidizing on unarmored building cables (UBC) from China, imposing provisional duties ranging from 40.7% to 225.9%. The action, effective immediately under the Special Import Measures Act, follows a complaint by PTI Cables Inc. of Pointe-Claire, Quebec.

The CBSA launched its investigation on March 16, 2026. The scope covers non-metallic sheathed building cables such as NMD90 and NMWU, as well as certain conductors imported for further processing into UBC.

Provisional duty rates

In its determination, the CBSA assigned company-specific provisional rates to three Chinese exporters: Hebei Huatong Wires and Cables Group Co., Ltd. (40.7%); Tianjin Feiya Fengda Wire & Cable Technology Co., Ltd. (88.6%); and Zhejiang Cardiff Cable Co., Ltd. (64.2%). Imports from all other Chinese exporters are subject to a 225.9% rate.

Separately, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) is conducting an injury inquiry and on May 15, 2026, found a reasonable indication that the dumped and subsidized UBC imports had caused injury to Canadian producers. If the CITT’s final inquiry confirms that finding, the provisional duties may be converted into definitive anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

Related action on steel wire

In December 2025, the CBSA issued a final dumping determination on certain carbon and alloy steel wire from China and other countries. The final determination listed China-specific dumping margins of 58.1% for Ningbo King Power, 42.7% for Shanxi Yuci Broad Wire Products, 45.2% for Tianjin Huayuan Metal Wire Products, 44.9% for Tianjin Xuhua Plastic Products, and 158.9% for all other Chinese exporters.

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