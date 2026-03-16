Coleman Cables commissions major fiber optic cable plant in Nigeria

Coleman Wires and Cables has commissioned a large-scale fiber optic cable production plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, described by company and government officials as the largest such facility in Africa.

Details of the launch were reported last October by Nigerian telecommunications publication Innovation Village. The plant, part of the company’s Sagamu V complex, has an annual production capacity of more than nine million km of fiber optic cable. The facility also includes what was described as the continent’s first fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) production line.

The commissioning coincided with Coleman’s 50th anniversary. During that period, the company said it has grown from a domestic cable producer into a regional industrial supplier.

Company management has outlined ambitious future revenue goals, with exports expected to play a growing role as the company shifts from primarily serving the Nigerian market to positioning the Sagamu complex as a hub for supplying fiber optic and other cable products across African markets.

Bosun Tijani linked the project to Nigeria’s broadband expansion strategy, which includes plans to deploy tens of thousands of kilometers of fiber infrastructure nationwide. He said increasing domestic manufacturing capacity could reduce reliance on imports and strengthen resilience as the country’s digital economy continues to expand.

Coleman currently markets and exports its cable and fiber optic products within Africa, presenting itself as a Nigeria-based supplier serving regional markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework rather than as a global exporter. The company competes with large non-African manufacturers, particularly from Europe and Asia.