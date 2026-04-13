Lightera high fiber count cable reaches 13,824 fibers for data centers

Furukawa Electric, through its Lightera brand, has introduced a Lightera high fiber count cable with 13,824 fibers, doubling capacity for hyperscale data center applications.

The new design targets increasing demand for ultra-dense fiber infrastructure as cloud computing and AI workloads continue to expand.

Lightera high fiber count cable doubles capacity

The cable delivers approximately twice the transmission capacity of the company’s previous ultra-high-count designs while maintaining an outer diameter of less than 40 mm.

Designed for installation in 1.25-inch conduits, the cable addresses space constraints in existing data center pathways, where maximizing fiber density is critical.

Competitive landscape intensifies in ultra-dense fiber

The Lightera high fiber count cable enters a highly competitive segment alongside innovations from Fujikura, which recently introduced a similar 13,824-fiber design.

Both companies are pushing the limits of fiber density, highlighting the increasing importance of compact, high-capacity cable solutions for hyperscale data centers.

R&D builds on previous fiber innovations

Furukawa Electric’s new design builds on its earlier 6,912-fiber rollable ribbon cables, which achieved high fiber counts within approximately 29 mm diameters.

Research and development efforts identified opportunities to reduce non-glass materials such as plastics and gels within the cable structure, enabling higher fiber packing density without increasing size.

Manufacturing capacity expands for AI-driven demand

To support production, Furukawa Electric has opened a second ultra-high-count optical cable plant at its Mie Works facility in Kameyama, Japan.

The new facility more than doubles production capacity compared to fiscal year 2023, positioning the company to meet growing demand driven by AI and cloud infrastructure expansion.

High-density cables support future data networks

The Lightera high fiber count cable reflects a broader trend toward maximizing transmission capacity within constrained physical environments.

As data center operators continue to scale infrastructure, ultra-high-count fiber designs are expected to play a central role in supporting next-generation connectivity.

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