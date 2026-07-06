Corning and Amazon expand partnership for U.S. data center growth

Corning and Amazon have announced a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement under which Corning will supply optical fiber, cable and connectivity hardware to support Amazon’s expanding U.S. data center infrastructure, including growth tied to artificial intelligence.

The agreement adds another major hyperscale customer to Corning’s expanding data center business and will support manufacturing growth across multiple North Carolina facilities.

Agreement expected to support 1,000 new jobs

Corning will manufacture products covered by the agreement at several of its North Carolina facilities.

The companies said the partnership is expected to support approximately 1,000 new high-skill jobs at Corning plants in the state, along with hundreds of construction jobs associated with facility expansions.

The investment reflects the scale of fiber infrastructure required to support rapidly growing AI and cloud computing workloads. As data centers become larger and more interconnected, demand continues to increase for high-density optical fiber, cable and connectivity systems capable of moving enormous volumes of data.

Workforce training becomes part of the partnership

Corning and Amazon will also work together to expand Corning’s existing Fiber Optic Technician Training Program at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) in Hickory, North Carolina.

The program prepares students for technical careers in fiber-optic manufacturing and related fields.

The expanded initiative will provide additional hands-on instruction in areas including fiber handling, fusion splicing, testing and network construction. The goal is to increase the number of trained technicians able to move into positions at Corning facilities and throughout the broader broadband and data center infrastructure sector.

Talent pipeline grows with fiber manufacturing demand

The workforce component of the agreement highlights a challenge facing manufacturers as investment in AI infrastructure accelerates: adding production capacity requires a corresponding supply of trained technical workers.

By connecting manufacturing expansion with a local technical education program, Corning and Amazon are seeking to build a more direct pipeline from classroom training to jobs in fiber manufacturing and network infrastructure.

Amazon described the initiative as part of its broader workforce-development strategy in North Carolina, where the company has invested heavily in data centers, cloud infrastructure, fulfillment and logistics operations.

Corning builds on hyperscale data center momentum

The Amazon agreement follows Corning’s previously announced partnership with Meta for high-density optical fiber, cable and connectivity products.

That agreement is supporting a major expansion of Corning’s manufacturing operations in Hickory, North Carolina, where a new facility is expected to more than double the size of the company’s existing manufacturing complex.

Taken together, the Amazon and Meta agreements illustrate the scale of optical infrastructure investment being driven by hyperscale cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

For the wire and cable industry, the growth is creating demand not only for high-fiber-count cable and connectivity systems but also for new manufacturing capacity and a larger technically skilled workforce capable of supporting the expansion.

Related stories on Wirenet: