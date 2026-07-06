WAI to introduce REWIREcable Forum at Interwire 2027

The Wire Association International (WAI), in partnership with Innovites, will introduce the REWIREcable Forum, a new one-day educational program focused on digital technology and transformation in wire and cable manufacturing.

The inaugural forum will be held Thursday, May 6, 2027, in conjunction with Interwire 2027 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Forum will connect manufacturing and digital technology

Designed as a dedicated digital and technology-focused program, REWIREcable will explore the technologies, strategies and transformation initiatives shaping the future of wire and cable manufacturing.

The program is intended to broaden industry conversations beyond traditional manufacturing topics by bringing together production leaders, technology professionals, operational decision-makers and those responsible for digital transformation initiatives.

Target audiences include CIOs, IT and operational technology professionals, operations executives, production managers, engineering leaders and supply chain professionals.

Program to cover AI, automation and connected systems

REWIREcable programming will address technologies increasingly influencing manufacturing operations and business strategy.

Topics are expected to include Industry 4.0 applications, smart factory technologies, manufacturing execution systems (MES), enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, industrial data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Other subject areas will include cybersecurity, industrial automation, digital twins and technologies that improve connectivity across manufacturing operations.

The program is intended to examine not only individual technologies but also how manufacturers can connect production systems, operational data and enterprise platforms as part of broader digital strategies.

Partnership brings digital transformation focus to Interwire

WAI is developing the forum in partnership with Innovites, a digital transformation specialist serving the wire and cable industry.

The REWIREcable Forum is designed to complement existing Interwire programming by creating a stronger connection between manufacturing operations, enterprise technology and digital strategy.

It will also provide a bridge between the wire and cable industry and the broader industrial digital ecosystem as manufacturers evaluate technologies that can improve productivity, visibility, planning and decision-making.

REWIREcable will conclude Interwire 2027

Interwire 2027 will run May 4–6. The Advanced Extrusion Workshop will take place May 5, followed by the inaugural REWIREcable Forum on May 6.

Additional information regarding forum sessions, speakers, registration and other educational offerings will be announced as planning continues.

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