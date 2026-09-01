Essex Solutions forms IVA USA to integrate Fort Wayne wire-enamel operations

Essex Solutions has brought its Fort Wayne, Indiana, chemical-processing operation into the global IVA Insulations network, establishing IVA USA and strengthening the company\u2019s vertical integration in magnet-wire manufacturing.

A press release said the facility, which produces wire enamels and specializes in insulating materials applied to copper or aluminum magnet wire, will now perform that work under the IVA name. IVA describes itself as a wire-enamel manufacturer, offering polyester, polyesterimide, polyamide-imide, polyurethane, polyimide, and epoxy systems, among others.

In essence, Essex is placing a critical material and process more firmly within its organization. The Fort Wayne operation already supplied materials, including enamels, to Essex manufacturing plants in North America. It will now operate as IVA USA and work more closely with IVA facilities in France and China, creating a coordinated global insulation network.

Essex did not disclose whether it previously purchased finished enamels from specific outside suppliers or whether the move will reduce reliance on third-party chemical suppliers. The company may continue buying raw ingredients\u2014such as resins, solvents, and additives\u2014from external chemical producers. However, the new structure places chemical specialists closer to Essex\u2019s wire-production and research teams, which may help the company test new formulations, address manufacturing issues, and move products from development into production more quickly.

For Essex, IVA USA formalizes and expands an existing enamel-processing capability, connects it to global technical resources, and gives the company greater control over a critical production input. The arrangement also supports supply continuity, consistent quality, and faster technical collaboration as Essex develops magnet-wire products for automotive, energy, and industrial applications. Essex identifies vertical integration of R&D, rod and enamel production, and distribution as a way to improve supply-chain control and innovation flexibility.