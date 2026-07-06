Wire and cable people moves – July 2026

The latest wire and cable people moves for July 2026 include leadership appointments and promotions at Sequel Wire and Cable, TROESTER, Reel Options, AFL, Marlin Steel and Essex Solutions.

Sequel Wire and Cable names new president

Sequel Wire and Cable has named Kurt Hennelly as president. He brings 30 years of senior leadership experience in the wire and cable industry, including executive roles at Southwire and Coleman Cable.

His background includes manufacturing, sourcing, logistics, lean enterprise and operational transformation. He has also led integration initiatives and acquisitions while driving productivity and EBITDA growth.

Hennelly joins CEO Jim Coleman and Chief Strategy & Founding Officer Rich Carr on the company’s executive leadership team.

Based in Argos, Indiana, Sequel Wire and Cable manufactures products for the RV, manufactured housing, industrial and low-voltage markets.

TROESTER appoints Americas executive vice president

Lilly Sanchez has been named executive vice president for North, Central and South America at TROESTER GmbH & Co. KG.

She has 16 years of wire and cable industry experience spanning engineering, operations and business development. Sanchez holds an M.S. degree in industrial management and a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from the University of Costa Rica.

Based in Hanover, Germany, TROESTER manufactures equipment for the cable, rubber and compounding industries.

Reel Options adds product development partner

Paul Douwes has joined Reel Options as a product development partner.

He has more than 25 years of wire industry experience in sales, marketing and customer engagement. Most recently, he worked in ERP software sales for Advaris. He is also the owner of the industry website wireworld.com.

Based in Richmond, Indiana, Reel Options, a division of Vandor Corporation, provides reel and spool solutions for wire and cable applications with an emphasis on sustainable materials and manufacturing.

AFL promotes cable operations executive

Andrew Breidigam has been promoted to executive director, cable operations at AFL.

He joined the company in 2021 as a processing engineer and has since advanced through multiple roles. His experience includes manufacturing leadership, process engineering and continuous improvement across multiple cable production facilities.

Breidigam holds a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Rochester.

Based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, AFL manufactures fiber optic cable, connectivity products and equipment for the communications and energy markets.

Marlin Steel names CFO

Timothy W. Pierce has been named chief financial officer at Marlin Steel.

He brings more than 20 years of experience across manufacturing, finance, information technology and data center operations. He previously served as CFO of Stulz Air Technology Systems.

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Marlin Steel manufactures custom steel wire forms and fabricated metal components.

Essex Solutions appoints North America CFO

Jae Won Choi has been named regional CFO, North America at Essex Solutions.

He has more than 20 years of global finance leadership experience across the U.S., Korea, Spain and Brazil. His background includes manufacturing, treasury, compliance, strategic growth and multinational operations.

Choi has led complex finance organizations, supported international business expansion and driven operational and financial discipline across global teams. He holds a degree in management science from Korea University.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, and part of Superior Essex, Essex Solutions manufactures magnet wire.

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