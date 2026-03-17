Genuine Cable Group Acquires United Wire & Cable to Expand Power Cable Systems Portfolio

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Genuine Cable Group has acquired United Wire & Cable, strengthening its position in engineered power cable systems for mission-critical infrastructure.

Genuine Cable Group (GCG) has acquired United Wire & Cable (UWC), a Toronto-based supplier of proprietary power cable systems serving data center, power, and industrial customers across North America.

The acquisition brings UWC into GCG’s Custom Engineered Solutions segment. This move expands GCG’s capabilities in engineered and proprietary power systems used in mission-critical infrastructure.

Founded more than 40 years ago, UWC operates as a family-owned business headquartered in the Toronto area. The company runs one primary Canadian facility along with satellite sales offices. It is known for its MAXIAMP cable bus feeder systems, vertical mineshaft cables, field safety tools, and related power cable products. These products are distributed through both direct and indirect sales channels.

“UWC and GCG share a strong customer-first culture rooted in technical expertise and responsive service,” said GCG CEO Glenn Pennycook. He added that UWC’s specialized product portfolio and deep application knowledge make it a strong fit for the Custom Engineered Solutions segment.

Second-generation owners Laura-Anne Tredenick and Robyn Baldasti will continue to lead UWC under its existing brand. They described the acquisition as an exciting next step, noting that GCG’s scale and complementary offerings will enhance support for customers and suppliers while preserving UWC’s culture and service model.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, GCG provides wire, cable, connectivity, and automation solutions to industrial automation, communications, data center, and OEM markets. The company operates cable assembly facilities and supplies products to the U.S. Navy.

This marks GCG’s 11th acquisition in the past six years, reinforcing its strategy to build a portfolio of proprietary products and engineered solutions for critical infrastructure markets.

Genuine Cable Group continues to expand its presence in mission-critical infrastructure markets, a trend seen across recent wire and cable industry acquisitions.

WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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