GCG UWC acquisition expands power cable systems portfolio

Genuine Cable Group has completed a GCG UWC acquisition, purchasing United Wire & Cable (UWC), a Toronto-based supplier of proprietary power cable systems serving data center, power and industrial markets across North America.

The acquisition strengthens GCG’s position in engineered solutions and supports its continued expansion into critical infrastructure applications.

GCG UWC acquisition strengthens engineered solutions segment

Under the agreement, UWC will become part of GCG’s Custom Engineered Solutions segment, enhancing capabilities in proprietary power systems used in mission-critical environments.

Founded more than 40 years ago, UWC operates a primary manufacturing facility in the Toronto area along with satellite sales offices. The company is known for its MAXIAMP cable bus feeder systems, vertical mineshaft cables and related power cable products.

Product portfolio targets critical infrastructure markets

UWC’s offerings are widely used in data centers, industrial operations and power applications, where reliability and performance are essential.

Its combination of proprietary systems and application expertise aligns with GCG’s strategy to expand beyond distribution into engineered, value-added solutions tailored to customer needs.

Leadership continuity supports integration

United Wire & Cable will continue to operate under its existing brand, with second-generation owners Laura-Anne Tredenick and Robyn Baldasti remaining in leadership roles.

GCG CEO Glenn Pennycook said the companies share a strong customer-focused culture built on technical expertise and responsive service, making the integration a natural fit.

Acquisition supports long-term growth strategy

The GCG UWC acquisition marks the 11th deal completed by GCG over the past six years, reflecting an ongoing strategy to build a diversified portfolio of proprietary products and engineered solutions.

Headquartered in Nashville, GCG supplies wire, cable, connectivity and automation solutions to industrial automation, communications, data center and OEM markets. The company also operates cable assembly facilities and supports specialized applications, including supplying products to the U.S. Navy.

By adding UWC’s capabilities, GCG continues to strengthen its role in supplying integrated solutions for critical infrastructure across North America.

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