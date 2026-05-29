 ​Havells Launches New Facility in Tumkur, Karnataka for Enhanced SEO 

Havells India, a prominent name in the wire and cable industry, has recently unveiled its latest High Tension (HT) Cable Manufacturing Factory. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located in Tumkur, in close proximity to Bangalore. The grand inauguration ceremony took place on May 18, 2026, and was graced by the presence of the company’s Chairman, Sh. Anil Rai Gupta.

The event was a significant gathering of the company’s management team, senior leadership, and channel partners from all over India. The inauguration of this new facility is a testament to Havells India’s commitment to growth and innovation in the cable manufacturing sector.

Mr. Manjit Singh Sethi, President & SBU Head-Cables at Havells India, shared his insights on this milestone. He stated, “This new facility marks another significant step in Havells’ journey. It is part of many more expansions planned as we strengthen our position to become a major key player in cable manufacturing in India.”

Mr. Sethi also took the opportunity to express his deep gratitude towards the Chairman, Mr. Anil Gupta, for his visionary leadership and guidance. He further thanked the company’s all-India channel partners for their unwavering support and for being a part of this momentous occasion.

This development comes on the heels of other significant industry news, such as the planned merger of Vindhya Telelinks into Birla Cable. As Havells India continues to expand its operations and enhance its manufacturing capabilities, it is poised to make a significant impact on the wire and cable industry in India.