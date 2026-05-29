 ​Messe Stuttgart Boosts India Operations with ‘Cable & Wire Fair’; Enhances Global Prospects for Indian Wire and Cable Sector 

In a significant development, Messe Stuttgart, a renowned international trade fair organiser, has announced the acquisition of Cable & Wire Fair, India’s premier exhibition dedicated to the wire and cable industry, and Wire & Cable India magazine. This move marks a crucial milestone in Messe Stuttgart’s ongoing expansion into India’s rapidly growing industrial sectors. It also underscores the company’s long-term commitment to fostering industry platforms that promote innovation, collaboration, and global integration.

The acquisition is expected to provide the industry with enhanced access to international buyers, technology providers, and global business opportunities, leveraging Messe Stuttgart’s extensive international network. This strategic addition comes at a time when India’s wire and cable industry is experiencing robust growth. The market is projected to expand from USD 21.22 billion in 2025 to USD 23.13 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 35.58 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.01%.

This growth trajectory is fuelled by increasing housing demand, ambitious renewable energy targets, and swift upgrades in telecom infrastructure. These factors position the sector not just as a manufacturing backbone, but also as a crucial enabler of modern engineering and infrastructure systems. Amid shifting global supply chains and the growing adoption of the China+1 strategy, India is steadily emerging as a reliable and competitive manufacturing hub.

Wire & Cable India Magazine, established in 2011, and Cable & Wire Fair, launched in 2015, have played a pivotal role in providing the industry with a robust business and growth platform. They have been instrumental in helping the sector translate the vision of “Make in India” into a tangible “Made in India” reality.

The biennial Cable & Wire Fair has grown significantly over its six editions, becoming India’s largest and most influential platform for the sector. The 2025 edition brought together 424 exhibitors and over 16,393 visitors, including 89 international exhibitors from 24 countries. This underscores the fair’s growing global relevance and its ability to connect India’s manufacturing prowess with engineering innovation and international markets.

The 7th edition of the fair is scheduled to take place from 9th to 11th December 2027 at the Yashobhoomi Convention and Exhibition Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi. Messe Stuttgart, through its subsidiary Messe Stuttgart India, will collaborate closely with Mr Priyank Jain, the founder of Cable & Wire Fair and Wire & Cable India Magazine, to further enhance the fair’s positioning.

As the Founding Director, Mr Jain will continue to be associated with the fair and magazine, ensuring that the exhibition remains deeply rooted in industry insight while expanding its footprint with the strength of Messe Stuttgart’s global network. Commenting on this development, Roland Bleinroth, CEO of Messe Stuttgart, stated that India is one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets for the company.