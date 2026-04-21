HELUKABEL rebrand to HELU reflects shift to systems provider

HELUKABEL has announced a HELUKABEL rebrand to HELU, signaling its transition from a traditional cable supplier to a broader systems and solutions provider for electrical connection technology.

The rebranding aligns with the company’s expanding portfolio and evolving role in global industrial markets.

HELUKABEL rebrand to HELU simplifies global identity

The HELUKABEL rebrand to HELU introduces a unified name and brand identity across the company’s global operations.

Accompanied by the brand claim “Always Stay Electrified,” the move emphasizes HELU’s focus on delivering integrated solutions beyond standalone cable products.

Strategy targets integrated electrical solutions

The HELUKABEL rebrand to HELU reflects a strategic shift toward assemblies, drag chains and installation-ready systems designed for complex industrial applications.

By expanding into system-level offerings, the company aims to better meet customer demands for turnkey solutions in automation, mobility, energy and infrastructure sectors.

HELU operates 76 locations across 43 countries, employing more than 2,500 people worldwide.

The rebranding consolidates its diverse product range under a single identity, simplifying customer engagement and strengthening its position as a one-stop supplier.

U.S. operations enhance distribution capabilities

In the United States, HELU USA is based in West Dundee and operates a 200,000-square-foot facility.

The site is supported by a 1.8-million-square-foot automated warehouse in Germany, enabling fast delivery of more than 4,000 stocked items.

Rebranding reflects industry evolution

The HELUKABEL rebrand to HELU highlights broader changes in the wire and cable industry, where suppliers are increasingly offering integrated systems rather than individual components.

As industrial applications become more complex, demand continues to grow for solutions that combine connectivity, automation and installation efficiency.

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