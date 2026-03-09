LS Cable & System Wins $41M Submarine Power Cable Contract from Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional

LS Cable & System (LS C&S) has secured a turnkey contract valued at approximately $41 million from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to build a submarine power transmission link connecting the Malaysian mainland to the island of Langkawi.

According to a company press release, the project calls for the supply and installation of a 132 kV submarine cable system that will strengthen the island’s electricity supply. Langkawi, one of Malaysia’s most prominent tourism destinations, relies on stable power infrastructure to support growing energy demand.

Turnkey submarine cable project for island grid reliability

LS Cable & System will deliver the project on a full turnkey basis, covering system design, cable manufacturing, and offshore installation. The company will work alongside LS Marine Solution, which will support marine construction and installation activities.

The project builds on LS C&S’s earlier success delivering the first Langkawi submarine cable link, often referred to as the Langkawi 1st Project. That system connected Perlis on the Malaysian mainland to Langkawi with a submarine section of roughly 26–28 km, improving electricity reliability for the island.

Cable length expected near 30 km

While public sources have not disclosed the final cable length for the new installation, reports suggest the project will require approximately 26 to 30 km of submarine cable, depending on final seabed routing and design considerations. The system will again operate at the 132 kV voltage class, providing additional redundancy and capacity between the mainland grid and Langkawi.

Strategic positioning for future Malaysian grid projects

Industry reports indicate that LS C&S secured the contract after competing against several international cable manufacturers. The company attributed its success in part to its engineering experience and strong track record in submarine cable installation.

According to coverage from Retail News, LS Cable & System plans to use the project as a reference for future turnkey grid developments in Malaysia. The company hopes to strengthen its position ahead of upcoming large-scale infrastructure projects, including the West Coast Energy Highway, where bidding is expected to begin in the first half of the year.

By combining cable manufacturing expertise with marine construction capabilities through LS Marine Solution, LS Cable & System aims to demonstrate a fully integrated offshore power transmission solution for utilities across Asia and beyond.