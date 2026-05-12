 ​Rossell Techsys Receives Repeat Order for Electrical Wire Harness Manufacturing from International Defence Client 

Rossell Techsys received a repeat order from a major overseas defence customer for electrical wire harness manufacturing, as disclosed on 06 May 2026 under SEBI regulations. The order, awarded by an international entity, is to be executed within 8-12 months, with the order value kept confidential. The company stated the development is expected to enhance its international presence and contribute positively to its revenue and business growth.

  Rossell Techsys, a prominent player in the wire and cable industry, has successfully secured a repeat order for the manufacturing of electrical wire harnesses from a significant overseas defence customer. This development was officially disclosed on 6th May 2026, in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The company has expressed that such repeat orders are a testament to the customer’s continued trust in its products and further solidify its business relationships in the global market.

Details of the Order

The order has been awarded by an international entity operating in the defence sector. As per the disclosure made under SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155, the key particulars of the order are as follows:

– Awarding Entity: Overseas customer in a defence sector
– Nature of Order: Manufacturing electrical wire harness
– Awarded By: International Entity
– Execution Period: 8-12 months
– Order Value: Confidential — not disclosed
– Related Party Transaction: No
– Promoter/Group Interest in Awarding Entity: No

The broad consideration or size of the order has not been disclosed, as it is confidential in nature. The terms and conditions of the order are as per the purchase order. The company has confirmed that neither the promoter or promoter group nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order, and the transaction does not fall within related party transactions.

Strategic Significance

The receipt of this repeat order underscores the sustained demand for Rossell Techsys’s electrical wire harness manufacturing capabilities within the international defence sector. The company stated that this development is expected to further enhance its international presence and contribute positively to its revenue and overall business growth. The order is to be executed within 8-12 months, reflecting a near-to-medium term revenue opportunity for the company.

Potential Implications

This repeat order could potentially indicate Rossell Techsys’s capacity to secure a long-term frame agreement or preferred supplier status with this overseas defence customer. The undisclosed order value might impact Rossell Techsys’s revenue guidance and margin profile for FY2026-27. However, the company remains optimistic about the positive contribution of this order to its business growth. 

WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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