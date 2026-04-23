Southwire ethical company recognition marks third consecutive year

Southwire Company has earned Southwire ethical company recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the third consecutive year.

The honor highlights the company’s continued focus on ethics, compliance and corporate responsibility across its global operations.

Southwire ethical company recognition continues in 2026

Southwire is among 138 companies recognized worldwide in 2026, representing 17 countries and 40 industries.

The company is also one of five honorees in the electronics and components category, reflecting its standing within the sector.

Award based on ethics and governance standards

The Southwire ethical company recognition is determined using Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which evaluates companies across multiple criteria.

These include ethics and compliance programs, governance practices, organizational culture, environmental and social impact, and value chain initiatives.

Leadership emphasizes integrity and accountability

Southwire President and CEO Ganesh Ramaswamy said the recognition reflects the company’s commitment to integrity and responsible business practices.

He noted that employees play a key role in maintaining trust with customers, partners and communities through accountability and ethical conduct.

Milestone reflects sustained commitment

Company leadership highlighted that achieving the designation for three consecutive years underscores the strength of Southwire’s ethics programs and internal culture.

Burt Fealing said the recognition provides an opportunity to continue building on the company’s foundation and further strengthen compliance and sustainability efforts.

Recognition supports corporate responsibility goals

The Southwire ethical company recognition aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing transparency, sustainability and responsible operations.

As stakeholders increasingly prioritize ethical performance, companies are investing in governance and compliance frameworks to meet evolving expectations.

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