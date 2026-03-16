SACO AEI Polymers earns EcoVadis Platinum rating amid expansion efforts

SACO AEI Polymers announced that it has been awarded the Platinum rating by EcoVadis, placing the company among the top 1% of organizations globally assessed for sustainability performance.

A press release said that the rating recognizes SACO’s performance across multiple sustainability categories, including environmental impact, labor and human rights practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“This Platinum rating is a powerful validation of our long-term sustainability strategy and the dedication of our teams worldwide,” said company CEO Luca Saggese. “Sustainability is not an initiative at SACO AEI Polymers — it is embedded in how we operate, innovate, and partner with our customers.”

The recognition follows recent expansion activity by the company. At Wire Brasil 2025, SACO announced the opening of a new 180,000-sq-ft manufacturing facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

The plant will supply the Latin American market with a range of specialty materials, including cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) compounds used in energy infrastructure and automotive wire and cable applications.

According to the company, the facility was designed with a flexible layout and infrastructure capable of producing a wide range of specialty compounds and customized grades. The Ramos Arizpe plant represents SACO’s first dedicated Latin American production site for XLPE compounds and related formulations.

The location is intended to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce logistics costs and risks, and shorten lead times for customers in Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin American markets.

The facility also includes space for expanded research and development activities and has been designed with room for future expansion. Because the plant was built from the ground up, SACO said it was able to incorporate artificial intelligence capabilities directly into its information technology systems.

Developments such as new materials facilities and sustainability initiatives continue to shape the global wire and cable sector. Many of these industry developments are covered regularly in the Industry News section on Wirenet.

Specialty materials such as XLPE compounds used in wire and cable insulation are essential for modern energy infrastructure and automotive electrical systems. The Wire Association International also provides education programs and technical resources supporting professionals across the industry.

The Wire Association International provides education programs and technical resources supporting the global wire and cable manufacturing industry.

This announcement reflects ongoing developments across the global wire and cable sector, many of which are covered in the WAI Industry News section.