 ​Turkey’s Electric Vehicle Charging Cable and Plug Market: Size, Forecast, Prices, and Key Companies – IndexBox Report 

The Turkey Electric Vehicle Charging Cable And Plug market sits at the intersection of automotive component supply chains, mobility system electrification, and aftermarket product distribution. As of 2026, Turkey's EV parc is estimated at 120,000-150,000 units, up from roughly 45,000 at the end of 2024, with annual new EV sales exceeding 80,000 units and growing at 55-65% per year. This vehicle adoption trajectory directly drives demand for charging cables, both as original equipment bundled with new vehicl

  Turkey Electric Vehicle Charging Cable And Plug Market 2026 Analysis and Forecast to 2035Executive SummaryKey FindingsThe Turkey Electric Vehicle Charging Cable And Plug market is projected to reach a value of approximately USD 85-110 million in 2026, driven by a rapidly expanding domestic EV fleet and a national push to increase public charging points from roughly 15,000 in 2025 to over 50,000 by 2030.
Import dependence remains structurally high, with an estimated 75-85% of total cable and plug supply sourced from China, Germany, and South Korea, as domestic manufacturing capacity is limited to low-volume, non-certified cable assembly for the aftermarket segment.
AC Type 2 cables dominate unit demand at roughly 70-75% of the market in 2026, but DC fast-charging cables, particularly CCS Combo 2 variants, are the fastest-growing segment by value, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28-32% through 2030 as high-power charging infrastructure scales.
Market TrendsObserved BottlenecksOEM validation cycles and homologation timelines
Specialty material supply (high-flex, flame-retardant compounds)
Regional certification backlog (e.g., UL, CE, CCC)
Capacity for liquid-cooled cable production
Logistics of heavy, bulky cablesLiquid-cooled cable technology is entering Turkey’s market for ultra-fast charging stations (350 kW+), with early adoption by leading charging point operators (CPOs) in the Istanbul-Ankara corridor, representing a premium-priced subsegment that commands 2.5-3.5x the per-unit cost of standard 150A cables.
Smart cables with integrated In-Cable Control and Protection Devices (IC-CPD) are becoming mandatory for new public charging installations under updated Turkish Standards Institute (TSE) guidelines, driving a shift from passive to active cable assemblies with embedded communication and safety electronics.
Fleet electrification mandates for municipal buses and last-mile delivery vans in major cities including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir are creating concentrated demand for high-durability, armored charging cables designed for depot environments, with procurement volumes expected to exceed 8,000-12,000 units annually by 2028.
Key ChallengesCertification bottlenecks for CE and TSE marks create 4-8 month lead times for new cable and plug models entering the Turkish market, constraining supplier flexibility and limiting the availability of high-specification liquid-cooled and CCS2 cables from non-European manufacturers.
Currency volatility and import tariff exposure (estimated 4-8% effective duty on HS 854442 and 853690, plus 18% VAT) significantly impact end-user pricing, with cost-plus margins for imported premium cables fluctuating by 15-25% year-over-year depending on Turkish lira exchange rates.
Domestic aftermarket quality inconsistency, where uncertified or counterfeit cables priced 40-60% below certified alternatives account for an estimated 20-30% of retail 

WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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