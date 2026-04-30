 ​Urgent Appeal for Government Intervention to Safeguard South Africa’s Cable Manufacturing Sector 

Andre Smith, CEO of South Ocean Electric Wire (SOEW), has urgently called for government intervention to enforce existing cable standards, investigate suspiciously low-priced shipments, and implement targeted duties on dumped products. Smith warns that the ongoing influx of cheap imports is rapidly undermining South Africa’s cable manufacturing sector, posing significant threats to infrastructure safety and job security.

SOEW, a subsidiary of JSE-listed South Ocean Holdings, is one of South Africa’s leading manufacturers and distributors of low-voltage electric wire, cable, and accessories. Smith states, “Data confirms what we have been observing for some time. China has nearly doubled its exports to South Africa, with individual shipments entering at prices as low as R3.00 per kilogram. These levels are simply not commercially viable for any legitimate, locally compliant manufacturer.”

The recent Commodity Trade Observer report on low-voltage cable imports from March 2024 to February 2026 reveals that low-voltage cable imports have surged 18% year-on-year to 19.27 million kilograms. Average prices have plummeted to R129/kg from R161/kg, despite global increases in raw material and logistics costs. Smith points out, “One trader alone imported nearly 985 tons at R3/kg, which the report itself describes as a clear indication of illicit trade.”

Mishak Matlsa, Executive Director of Aberdare Cables, echoes Smith’s concerns. He explains that they are struggling to operate their production lines at full capacity due to the weak market, primarily caused by the recent surge in cable imports. Despite South African cable manufacturers being globally competitive with similar import parity costs for copper and aluminium, imports are entering at prices significantly below local manufacturing costs. This discrepancy raises questions about the standards and safety compliance of the imported cables.

In January, cable manufacturers submitted an application to the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) for interim import tariff relief. They are currently awaiting the outcome.

Over a two-year period, South Africa imported 35.57 million kilograms of low-voltage power cables, valued at R5.12 billion. From March 2024 to February 2025, 16.30 million kilograms were imported, valued at R2.63 billion at an average of R161/kg. From March 2025 to February 2026, imports rose to 19.27 million kilograms, an increase of nearly 3 million kilograms, valued at R2.49 billion at a significantly lower average of R129/kg.

Smith highlights that the report also indicates that China has significantly strengthened its position as the dominant supplier of suspected inferior and non-compliant products. He notes, “While Chinese exports almost doubled year-on-year, Portugal, Italy, Zambia, and Poland followed in terms of kilograms exported into South Africa. Durban remained the primary port of entry, handling the majority of these imports.