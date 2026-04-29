 ​Daksh Wires Expands Portfolio with Entry into Stainless Steel Wire Market 

Daksh Wires, a renowned company based in West Bengal, is set to broaden its horizons by venturing into the stainless steel wire sector. This strategic move will enhance its ability to cater to a more diverse array of industrial and engineering applications. The company, which has made a name for itself in the production of steel wires, alloy steel wires, and bearings, has been serving various sectors including automobile, textile, power, engineering, and retail.

The decision to enter the stainless steel wire segment is a testament to Daksh Wires’ commitment to meeting the multifaceted needs of the industry. The company plans to develop stainless steel wires that meet the rigorous demands of the industry. The focus will be on ensuring dimensional accuracy, consistent mechanical properties, adherence to quality standards, timely deliveries, and the provision of customer-specific solutions.

In a statement released on its social media platforms, Daksh Wires expressed its dedication to providing reliable wire solutions. The company emphasized its commitment to quality, consistency, and a strong customer focus. “This expansion reflects our continued commitment towards delivering reliable wire solutions backed by quality, consistency, and strong customer focus. As we take this important step forward, we look forward to collaborating with manufacturers, distributors, and industry partners who value dependable quality and long-term relationships,” the company stated.

This move by Daksh Wires is a significant development in the wire and cable industry. It not only expands the company’s capabilities but also presents new opportunities for collaboration with manufacturers, distributors, and industry partners. As the company embarks on this new journey, it is poised to make a significant impact in the stainless steel wire segment.