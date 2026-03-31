 ​GCC Power Cable Market Predicted to Reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2034 with 5.81% CAGR Growth 

03-31-2026 07:25 AM CET | Business, Economy, Finances, Banking & Insurance

GCC Power Cable Market: A Comprehensive Overview

The GCC Power Cable Market is projected to witness significant growth, with the market size expected to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2034, up from USD 3.8 Billion in 2025. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.81% from 2026 to 2034, according to the latest research publication by IMARC Group titled “GCC Power Cable Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026-2034”.

Artificial Intelligence: A Game Changer for the GCC Power Cable Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize the GCC Power Cable Market in several ways:

1. Predictive Maintenance for Grid Reliability: AI’s ability to analyze sensor data from smart cables allows for early detection of wear, thermal anomalies, and vibrations. This can prevent failures in renewable energy projects and data centers, potentially reducing downtime by up to 20% across networks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

2. Quality Control in Manufacturing: AI and computer vision systems can inspect insulation and conductors in real-time during production, ensuring high standards for high-voltage and underground cables. This minimizes defects in large-scale infrastructure deployments.

3. Load Optimization and Smart Grid Integration: Machine learning can monitor consumption patterns to dynamically balance loads. This reduces cable stress during peak hours and supports efficient grid integration for solar and wind farms under regional energy diversification plans.

4. Digital Twin Simulations: AI can create virtual replicas of cable networks to test performance under various conditions. This allows for virtual upgrades and optimizations before physical implementation in mega-projects and renewable expansions.

5. Sustainable Material and Design Innovation: AI can simulate eco-friendly formulations and designs for fire-resistant or recyclable cables. This accelerates the development of specialized solutions aligned with green building and net-zero goals in the GCC.

To get a sample PDF of this report, visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-power-cable-market/requestsample

Vision 2030: A Catalyst for the GCC Power Cable Industry

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, along with diversification strategies in the UAE and other GCC countries, is set to revolutionize the power cable sector. This vision drives massive investments in renewable energy, grid modernization, and infrastructure mega-projects. Ambitious targets for solar and wind capacity, such as Saudi Arabia’s plan for 58.7 GW renewables by 2030 and UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, necessitate thousands of kilometers of high-voltage, underground, and specialized transmission cables for grid integration and distribution.

The vision also accelerates smart city developments like NEOM, industrial cities, and cross-border interconnections, boosting demand for low-voltage, medium-voltage, and fiber-optic integrated cables. Localization policies encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce import reliance through incentives and public-private partnerships, while sustainability initiatives promote the use of eco-friendly materials and designs.