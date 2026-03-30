 ​LS Cable Achieves Record Profits Leveraging AI Power Boom 

In a record-breaking financial year, LS Cable & System, South Korea’s leading cable company, reported its highest-ever profits in 2025. This financial success was primarily driven by the escalating investment in power grid development and the burgeoning demand associated with artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company’s sales for the year reached a staggering 7.59 trillion won ($5.01 billion), with an operating profit of 279.8 billion won. These figures represent an increase of 12.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year. Both figures set new records for the company.

The surge in demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems and submarine cables was identified as the primary driver of this growth. By the end of 2025, LS Cable’s order backlog had risen to 7.63 trillion won, a 22 percent increase from 2024, setting a new record for the company.

Industry analysts have noted that LS Cable has reaped the benefits of increased investment in power transmission infrastructure. This is due to the expansion of electricity networks by governments and utility companies to support AI data centers and renewable energy projects.

The company’s subsidiaries also reported robust performances. LS Eco Energy, a power cable manufacturer, reported sales of 960.1 billion won and an operating profit of 66.8 billion won in 2025. This represents an increase of 10.5 percent and 49.2 percent, respectively, marking the second consecutive year of double-digit growth. The company attributed this growth to the escalating demand for power infrastructure for AI data centers in Southeast Asia and increased cross-selling with LS Cable & Systems in North American and European markets.

LS Marine Solution, another subsidiary specializing in submarine cables, reported sales of 244.2 billion won, an 87.4 percent increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by the increased installation work for submarine cables at offshore wind farms.

In addition to these achievements, LS Cable is also making strides to expand its global manufacturing footprint and strengthen its supply chain. The company is currently constructing a submarine cable plant in the US and a bus duct plant in Mexico. Furthermore, it has entered into a partnership with Australian rare-earth producer Lynas to produce rare-earth metals.

An official from LS Cable stated, “Amid the growing importance of energy security, the value of having the capability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects is increasing. We expect to achieve 10 trillion won in sales in 2030.”

For more information, please contact sahn@heraldcorp.com.