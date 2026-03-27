 ​Value-Engineered Transmission Solution by Laser Power & Infra Ltd: Boosting India’s Power Sector 

In a significant shift from cost-effective to value-engineered transmission solutions, Mr. Devesh Goel, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Laser Power & Infra Limited, underscores the company’s pioneering role in India. Through a strategic technology partnership with US-based TS Conductor Corp, Laser Power & Infra Limited has become the first Indian company to manufacture AECC conductors. This alliance facilitates the domestic production of advanced, high-capacity conductors, substantially reducing import reliance and decreasing lead times. The company provides energy-efficient transmission conductors that are lighter, stronger, and capable of transmitting more power than traditional conductors.

Wire & Cable India (WCI) asked Mr. Goel about his plans to showcase India’s technological prowess and manufacturing excellence at WIRE Düsseldorf, a global event. Mr. Goel responded, “At WIRE Düsseldorf, we are highlighting a transition from conventional volume-based manufacturing to high-tech, high-efficiency solutions. Our display centers on the future of Transmission and Distribution (T&D): Aluminum Encapsulated Carbon Core (AECC) / High-temperature low sag (HTLS) conductors.”

By showcasing these alongside their AL-59 All Alloy Aluminum Conductor (AL-59) and Aluminium Conductor Steel Support (ACSS) variants, Laser Power & Infra Limited is demonstrating India’s ability to produce conductors with 2-3 times the capacity of ACSR, half the line losses, low thermal sag, and compatibility with traditional installation methods. This makes them a cost-effective solution for grid modernization. The company is also emphasizing their Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC), which meet the global demand for safer conductors that prevent accidental contacts with other conductors or grounded parts. These are suitable for medium-voltage applications between 6.6KV to 33KV and enable the company to establish a PAN India presence by enhancing distribution efficiency and expanding operational capabilities across diverse terrains and climates.

WCI also asked Mr. Goel about the role of international trade fairs in fostering industry collaborations and how platforms like WIRE Düsseldorf help Indian manufacturers connect with global markets and customers. Mr. Goel likened Düsseldorf to the “Olympics” of the wire industry, stating that it provides an opportunity for Indian manufacturers like Laser Power & Infra to engage with utilities and EPC majors from Europe, the Americas, and Africa simultaneously. These interactions often expedite the vendor pre-qualification process and help them understand region-specific compliance standards like IEC and IEEE in real-time.

When asked about the key global market insights he hopes to gain from his participation at WIRE Düsseldorf and how these insights could strengthen India’s wire and cable manufacturing ecosystem, Mr. Goel said, “We are closely observing two things: advanced material science and circular economy trends.