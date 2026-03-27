 ​India Boosts Steel Wire Production: Enhancing Its Manufacturing Ecosystem 

In an exclusive interview with Wire & Cable India, Mr. Vimal Sanghvi, Director of Ratanakar Wire Private Limited, reveals how India is fortifying its wire manufacturing infrastructure by showcasing consistency, adherence to regulations, and engineering dependability on the global platform. Ratanakar Wire is honing its stainless steel wire manufacturing prowess by focusing on process enhancement, energy conservation, and robust supplier alliances, thereby ensuring precision, uniformity, and complete traceability.

Wire & Cable India: Could you share what Ratanakar Wire Private Limited plans to exhibit at WIRE Düsseldorf to underscore India’s technological prowess and manufacturing superiority to a worldwide audience?

Vimal Sanghvi: At WIRE Düsseldorf, Ratanakar Wire Private Limited intends to display its sophisticated stainless steel wire manufacturing capabilities, with an emphasis on precision, uniformity, and complete traceability. Our goal is to underscore India’s capacity to deliver quality that can compete on a global scale with reliable scalability.

WCI: International trade exhibitions play a pivotal role in forging industry alliances. How do platforms like WIRE Düsseldorf assist Indian manufacturers in connecting with global markets and clientele?

VS: WIRE Düsseldorf provides a platform for direct interaction with global clients and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), enabling Indian manufacturers to exhibit their capabilities, comprehend market expectations, and establish enduring partnerships based on quality and trust.

WCI: What key insights into the global market are you hoping to glean from your participation at WIRE Düsseldorf, and how will these strengthen India’s wire and cable manufacturing infrastructure?

VS: We aim to gain insights into changing customer needs, stricter tolerances, sustainability expectations, and European compliance standards. These insights will aid in fortifying India’s wire manufacturing infrastructure.

WCI: How have you observed India’s representation evolve at international trade exhibitions over the years, and how do you contribute to bolstering India’s image as a global engineering hub?

VS: India has transitioned from being perceived as a low-cost source to a value-driven, technologically capable manufacturing hub. We contribute to this image by showcasing consistency, adherence to regulations, and engineering dependability on the global platform.

WCI: What core strengths of Indian manufacturing set you apart on the global stage? What turnkey solutions is the world seeking from India?

VS: India’s strengths lie in engineering adaptability, skilled workforce, and scalable manufacturing. On a global scale, clients look to India for turnkey solutions that combine quality, customization, and cost efficiency.

WCI: In today’s world, technology partnerships and acquisitions are crucial. How are Indo-global collaborations helping to bolster India’s engineering capabilities?