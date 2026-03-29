 ​Karel Tel Secures First Place in Steel Wire Exports, Wins Silver Award at Stars of Export Event 

At the esteemed “Stars of Export Awards Ceremony for the Iron and Non-Ferrous Metals Sector,” the 2025 export performance of the iron and non-ferrous metals industry was celebrated. Among the companies recognized for their exceptional performance was Karel Tel Sanayi A.Ş. The event took place on March 28, 2026, at 14:30.

Karel Tel Sanayi A.Ş. emerged as a leading company, securing first place in steel wire exports. In addition to this, the company was also bestowed with the silver category prize, marking a double victory. This recognition underscores the company’s significant contribution to the industry and its consistent performance in exports.

With a rich history in wire production, Karel Tel Sanayi A.Ş. is one of Türkiye’s most experienced companies in the field. The company’s product portfolio includes steel wire, galvanized wire, and a variety of industrial wires. Equipped with modern production facilities and boasting high capacity, Karel Tel Sanayi A.Ş. caters to both domestic and international markets.

The company’s strong export performance is particularly notable in the international markets. Its steel wire products, widely used in construction and industrial applications, hold a significant position. The company’s adherence to quality standards and commitment to timely delivery form the bedrock of its export success.

The dual recognition in 2025 – first place in steel wire exports and the silver category award – reaffirms Karel Tel’s product-based expertise and overall export performance. The company’s continued contribution to the exports of the Aegean Region further cements its leading position in the sector.