 ​Macro Bars & Wires (India): 30 Years of Global Leadership in the Indian Steel Wire Industry 

In an exclusive interview with Wire & Cable India, Mr. Jitendra Kanugo, Director of Marketing at Macro Bars & Wires India Private Limited, emphasized the importance of embracing cutting-edge technologies in alignment with local conditions for India’s advancement. The company, a provider of tailored solutions in the stainless steel wire sector, stays abreast of essential technology, competitive advantages, and a strong work ethic to ensure its ongoing success.

Wire & Cable India: Could you share what you plan to exhibit at WIRE Düsseldorf to showcase India’s technological prowess and manufacturing excellence to an international audience?

Jitendra Kanugo: At WIRE Düsseldorf, we will be displaying our stainless steel wires. Since 1978, our company has been producing these wires and exporting them to 55 countries across six continents. We consistently ensure the delivery of quality wires, punctual delivery, and efficient service. Our wires come in various grades, finishes, and sizes, ranging from 0.10 mm to 24 mm, and we offer bespoke solutions for diverse applications.

Wire & Cable India: How do international trade fairs like WIRE Düsseldorf aid Indian manufacturers in connecting with global markets and customers?

JK: WIRE Düsseldorf is one of the world’s largest wire trade shows, and we have been participating since 1996. It’s an excellent venue for meeting current and prospective customers. However, in today’s world, competition is fierce, with more sellers than buyers. This platform allows buyers to meet suppliers who meet their requirements.

Wire & Cable India: What key global market insights do you hope to gain from your participation at WIRE Düsseldorf to bolster India’s wire and cable manufacturing ecosystem?

JK: From machinery to the latest technologies, everything is showcased here. Beyond selling products to targeted markets, WIRE Düsseldorf provides the full range of solutions needed to stay relevant in the industry ecosystem.

Wire & Cable India: How have you seen India’s representation evolve at international trade fairs over the years, and how do you contribute to strengthening India’s image as a global engineering hub?

JK: The number of Indian companies exhibiting has grown from a handful in 1996 to around 100 today. As exhibitors at this event, we possess the necessary technology, competitive advantage, and work ethic. These factors combined ensure our future success and leadership. India is at the heart of the global manufacturing strategy and is firmly positioned as a high-growth hub for the wire and cable sector.

Wire & Cable India: What unique strengths of Indian manufacturing set you apart on the global stage? What turnkey solutions is the world seeking from India?

JK: We are a small, family-owned stainless steel wire manufacturing company. Our promise is to deliver quality, efficiency, and customized solutions, which sets us apart on the global stage. The world is looking to India for innovative, cost-effective, and high-quality manufacturing solutions.