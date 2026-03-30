 ​Revising Tire Wire Ferrous Specifications: A ReMA Board Discussion for Enhanced SEO 

Following the endorsement by the Ferrous Division, the board of directors of the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) will deliberate on the proposed amendments to the special scrap tire specification for ferrous materials.

The current specification is known as Ferrous- Special (Scrap Tire). The proposed changes include revising the grades of Processed Tire Wire to start at 1 percent, increase to 3 percent and then 5 percent, and subsequently increase by 5 percent for each grade until it reaches 30 percent. This will result in a total of 9 grades. This modification is reflective of the higher value and potential new markets for cleaner wire grades.

Additionally, it is proposed that OTR be included as a distinct category for Pulled Bead Wire, with the same three grades as the existing Truck and Passenger categories. The specifications are proposed to be renamed as Ferrous – Special (Tire Wire).

The final determination of the percentage of rubber and fiber for tire wire specifications will be mutually agreed upon by the buyer and seller.

The proposed grades for Processed Tire Wire (ferrous) are as follows:

– Grade 1: One percent or less (≤1 percent) rubber/fiber.

– Grade 2: One to three percent (1-3 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 3: Three to five percent (3-5 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 4: Five to ten percent (5-10 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 5: Ten to fifteen percent (10-15 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 6: Fifteen to twenty percent (15-20 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 7: Twenty to twenty-five percent (20-25 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 8: Twenty-five to thirty percent (25-30 percent) rubber/fiber

– Grade 9: Greater than thirty percent (30 percent) rubber/fiber

The proposed grades for Pulled Bead Wire (Off the Road or OTR), Pulled Bead Wire (Truck), and Pulled Bead Wire (Passenger) are as follows:

– Grade 1: Less than 5 percent rubber/fiber

– Grade 2: 5-10 percent rubber/fiber

– Grade 3: Greater than 10 percent rubber/fiber

The full board has the authority to adopt, modify, or reject the recommendations of the Ferrous Division and may choose to postpone them for further review.

For more information about the rules governing the procedures for the addition, amendment, or withdrawal of ReMA’s ISRI Specifications, please visit www.isrispecs.org.

To submit comments, recommendations, or questions, please contact Chief Economist Emily Sanchez at esanchez@recycledmaterials.org.

This article was published in April 2026.

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