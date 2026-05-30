ASUS, a leading technology company, has recently announced that its forthcoming ROG Thor III and ROG Strix Platinum power supply units (PSUs) will be equipped with the company’s innovative ROG Equalizer 12V-2×6 PCIe power cable. This redesigned connector is specifically engineered to enhance reliability and thermal performance, particularly for contemporary high-end graphics cards such as NVIDIA’s RTX 40 and 50-series GPUs.

The ROG Equalizer cable is designed to handle up to 17 amps per wire, a significant increase from the conventional 12V-2×6 implementations which typically manage around 9.2 amps. This enhancement provides additional capacity for power spikes and sustained heavy workloads. The cable achieves this through the use of tin-plated oxygen-free copper conductors, which are known to reduce electrical resistance while simultaneously improving conductivity and flexibility.

ASUS asserts that the cable can maintain operating temperatures below the material’s rated threshold of 105°C, even under strenuous conditions. The company has also shared internal testing figures that demonstrate the ROG Equalizer reaching around 87.8-degree Celsius in a simulated current imbalance scenario. In contrast, a conventional cable reportedly rose to 146-degree Celsius under the same workload.

The ROG Equalizer cable is not only high-performing but also versatile. It supports the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and is designed to handle the power excursion requirements of today’s flagship GPUs. The cable also features visual indicators to assist users in confirming proper connector seating. Additionally, its flexible design is intended to simplify cable routing inside PC cases.

ASUS plans to bundle the ROG Equalizer cable with the new ROG Thor III and ROG Strix Platinum power supplies, which are set to launch later this year. The company will also offer a 50% discounted upgrade programme for eligible existing customers through 28 November 2026. The cable will be available in black and white variants and comes with a three-year warranty. This announcement underscores ASUS’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.