 ​US Chamber Advocates for Transparent Customs Regulations for Submarine Cable Ships 

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines has expressed its support for a proposed order from the Bureau of Customs, aimed at simplifying regulations for submarine cable vessels. This move is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure.

The draft order, currently under review, seeks to streamline the rules governing the operation of submarine cable vessels. These vessels play a crucial role in the maintenance and installation of undersea cables, which form the backbone of global internet connectivity.

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines believes that the proposed changes will not only simplify operations for these vessels but also pave the way for a more robust digital infrastructure in the country. This, in turn, could stimulate economic growth and foster greater connectivity within the region.

The Chamber’s endorsement of the draft order underscores its commitment to promoting policies that facilitate business operations and contribute to the overall development of the country’s digital landscape. It also highlights the importance of regulatory reforms in fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the digital economy.

The proposed changes are expected to be beneficial for both the wire and cable industry and the broader economy. By streamlining the rules for submarine cable vessels, the Bureau of Customs is taking a proactive step towards enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure, a move that is likely to have far-reaching implications for the future of digital connectivity in the Philippines.