Authorities are currently seeking public assistance following an attempted theft of copper power cables, which resulted in a damage bill estimated at £150,000. The incident occurred in the Burnside Street area of Kilmarnock on Wednesday, May 13, with the time frame of the crime pinpointed between 2pm and 11.50pm.

Detective Constable Emma Chalk, representing Police Scotland, confirmed that the culprits were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal any cables. However, their actions have resulted in a significant amount of damage. Police Scotland is now appealing to the public for any information that could potentially aid their ongoing investigation.

Detective Constable Chalk is urging potential witnesses to come forward. She is encouraging individuals to think back to the day of the incident and to report if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious in the area during the specified time frame.

Those who believe they may have relevant information are encouraged to contact Police Scotland directly. They can do so by dialing 101 and quoting the incident number 0759 of May 14, 2026.

For those who prefer to maintain their anonymity, there is an alternative option. They can provide their information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of criminal activity within the wire and cable industry. It underscores the importance of public vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agencies in maintaining the security and integrity of our infrastructure.