 ​Secretary General Highlights Role of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Fiber-Optic Cable in Turkic States’ Development 

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, has recently announced that the fiber-optic cable project between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will act as a strategic digital bridge among Turkic states. This statement was made during the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, as reported by APA’s correspondent in Turkistan.

Omuraliev highlighted the significance of digital agro-platform projects implemented by Azerbaijan, stating that they contribute substantially to the advancement of innovation and technology within the region. He further emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in relation to projects carried out in the Caspian region. These initiatives, he noted, serve to bolster energy security among Turkic states.

The fiber-optic cable project, which will connect Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, was singled out by Omuraliev as a crucial step towards enhancing the digital connectivity of the Turkic world. He expressed his belief that this project will function as a strategic digital bridge among Turkic states, thereby strengthening their interconnectedness in the digital realm.

In conclusion, Omuraliev’s remarks underscore the strategic importance of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan fiber-optic cable project. It is clear that this initiative, along with others in the energy sector and digital agro-platforms, are seen as key contributors to the development of innovation, technology, and energy security among Turkic states.