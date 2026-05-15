 ​NEC Finalizes EMCS Submarine Cable Construction, Enhancing Connectivity Among Pacific Islands 

The NEC Corporation has successfully concluded the construction of the East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS), a submarine cable that links three nations in the Pacific Islands. This significant achievement marks a new era of connectivity for these island nations, enhancing their communication capabilities and fostering economic growth.

The completed cable has been officially transferred to its new owners. These include the Federated States of Micronesia’s submarine cable operator, the FSM Telecommunications Cable Corporation (FSMTCC), and the Republic of Kiribati’s state-owned telecommunications company, Bwebweriki Net Limited (BNL).

This handover signifies the culmination of a project that has been marked by technical precision and industry expertise. The EMCS is expected to significantly improve the telecommunications infrastructure in the Pacific region, providing reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to the island nations.

The successful completion of the EMCS by NEC Corporation underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the wire and cable industry. It also highlights the importance of submarine cables in enhancing global connectivity and fostering economic development in remote regions.

In conclusion, the completion and handover of the East Micronesia Cable System is a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry. It not only enhances the connectivity of the Pacific island nations but also showcases the technical prowess and industry expertise of the NEC Corporation.