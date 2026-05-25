 ​Bezeq Partners with Sparkle for New Submarine Cable Project 

In a recent development, Bezeq, the Israeli telecommunications giant, has officially declared Telecom Italia Sparkle as its partner in the establishment of an additional submarine cable. This announcement comes on the heels of Bezeq’s previous disclosure in March, where it revealed that its board had given the green light to a memorandum of understanding. This memorandum was with an as-yet-unnamed international telecom company, and the agreement was to jointly develop and operate a new submarine cable.

This new cable is set to connect Israel to strategic landing points across Europe, thereby significantly enhancing the region’s connectivity. The partnership with Telecom Italia Sparkle, a leading global telecommunication service provider, is expected to bring a wealth of industry expertise and technical know-how to the project. This collaboration is a testament to Bezeq’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its service offerings.

The specifics of the project, including the timeline and financial details, are yet to be disclosed. However, the announcement has already sparked interest in the industry, with experts keenly watching the developments. This partnership is expected to bring about significant changes in the telecommunications landscape, not just in Israel, but across Europe as well.