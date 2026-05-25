 ​Sparkle, NaiTel, and iLevant Collaborate to Expand GreenMed Submarine Cable in Jordan 

Sparkle, Italy’s premier international service provider and a leading global operator, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with NaiTel, the telecommunications division of Aqaba Digital Hub, and iLevant Ltd. This agreement aims to extend the GreenMed submarine cable system across the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This strategic move supports the creation of a new digital connectivity corridor, bridging Europe and Asia.

Under the terms of this agreement, the involved parties will collaborate to integrate the GreenMed subsea cable with terrestrial fiber networks and regional interconnection platforms located in Jordan. This integration will bolster connectivity resilience throughout the Mediterranean region. Furthermore, it will aid in the development of a diversified digital infrastructure, thereby strengthening the connection between Europe and Asia.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, through the Aqaba Digital Hub, already functions as a landing point for the BlueMed and the Blue & Raman submarine cable systems. This reinforces Jordan’s strategic position as a terrestrial gateway on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The GreenMed project has been financially supported by the European Commission under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme. This backing further underscores the importance of this project in enhancing digital connectivity between Europe and Asia. The extension of the GreenMed submarine cable system through Jordan is a significant step towards achieving this goal.