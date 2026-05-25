 ​Unprecedented Submarine Cable to Dive 4000 Meters Under North Pole Ice, Bypassing Middle East Conflict Zones for Europe-Asia Internet Connection 

Europe is on the brink of constructing a submarine cable under some of the harshest conditions on Earth to address a problem that has become increasingly critical. The Polar Connect project is set to lay fiber optics at the base of the Arctic Ocean, establishing a connection between Scandinavia and the Asian continent. This route will bypass the Middle East entirely. At present, approximately 90% of Europe’s internet traffic traverses the Red Sea, a region that has experienced no less than seven cable disruptions in the past two years due to missile strikes by the Houthi group, anchors dragged by cargo vessels, and accidents in conflict zones. The Polar Connect submarine cable is a direct countermeasure to this vulnerability.

In 2024, a missile struck a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, causing the ship to drag its anchor and sever three cables simultaneously. In September 2025, another four cables were damaged by a commercial vessel in the same region. Recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran have rendered alternative land routes, which were being planned to circumvent the Persian Gulf, unviable. Europe has determined that it requires a route that is immune to any conflict in the Middle East.

The Polar Connect is a submarine fiber optic cable that will traverse the Arctic Ocean via the North Pole, providing a direct link between Scandinavia and Asia. The project’s total cost is projected to be 2 billion euros, with the aim of having the infrastructure operational by 2030. The cable is expected to bolster the resilience of the European network and decrease latency in data transmission between the two continents.

This project is part of a wider European Union strategy to ensure what policymakers refer to as “data sovereignty”: the capacity to control the physical infrastructure through which information is transmitted. While the submarine cable through the Red Sea is vulnerable to military attacks and naval accidents, the Arctic route traverses international waters under the jurisdiction of European allied nations, such as Norway and Iceland.

The installation of the submarine cable in the Arctic presents technical challenges that no previous project has had to confront. Sea ice can scrape the ocean floor at shallow depths and damage exposed cables, and repairs can only be conducted during the brief Arctic summer when the ice cover recedes sufficiently to allow the operation of specialized vessels.

Past experiences with cables in the Arctic have been less than promising. The company Quintillion activated a section of submarine cable on the northern coast of Alaska, but the structure was damaged by sea ice in June 2023. In January 2025, an iceberg struck the line again, rendering the system inoperative for eight months due to the lack of repair ships equipped as icebreakers. The remainder of the route planned by Quintillion was never realized. The central question surrounding Polar Connect is whether Europe will be able to surmount the same hurdles that have impeded smaller projects.