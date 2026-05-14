 ​China Telecom Spearheads ALC Submarine Cable Installation in Hong Kong 

HONG KONG SAR – In a significant development for the wire and cable industry, the Asia Link Cable (ALC) international submarine cable, spearheaded and constructed by China Telecom, has successfully reached the Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong, China, on May 14, 2026. This successful landing signifies a crucial milestone in the project’s construction and paves the way for its full commercial operation.

The ALC project, led by China Telecom and collaboratively developed by 13 prominent operators across the Asia-Pacific region, stretches approximately 6,200 kilometers. It connects China (Hong Kong and Hainan), Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Malaysia, boasting a total designed capacity exceeding 325 Tb/s. Upon completion, the ALC will hold the distinction of being the highest-capacity international submarine cable for the Hong Kong-to-Singapore route. This achievement marks another new submarine cable landing in Hong Kong by China Telecom, following the full commissioning of the ADC submarine cable in 2025.

The ALC system is designed to efficiently cater to the increasing transmission demands for high-bandwidth and low-latency transmission, driven by cloud computing, AI large models, and other emerging digital applications. It will provide robust communications infrastructure support for the development of Hong Kong’s international innovation and technology hub.

China Telecom, as the largest investor in the project, has assumed core management responsibilities and played a pivotal role in steering the project throughout the entire process, from preparation, planning, and design to construction. The ALC system is a significant strategic initiative aimed at bolstering China Telecom’s international communications backbone network across the Asia-Pacific region.

Once operational, the ALC system will add more than 100 Tb/s of bandwidth capacity for China Telecom, significantly enhancing its network capacity, connectivity, and traffic scheduling capabilities across the region. Furthermore, the ALC marks China Telecom’s first international submarine cable landing in Hainan. It will effectively bridge gaps in Hainan’s international communications capacity toward Hong Kong, Macao, and Southeast Asia. This serves as a key initiative for China Telecom to implement the strategy for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to support the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong, where the ALC submarine cable landed, is China Telecom’s first self-built submarine cable landing station outside mainland China. In the future, the station will continue to manage landing tasks for international submarine cables heading to multiple regions and directions, including the Asia-Pacific, Asia-Europe, and other regions. This will further solidify Hong Kong’s position as a key communications hub in the Asia-Pacific region and support China Telecom in building a more comprehensive global communications network.

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