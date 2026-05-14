 ​Orange Group and Partners Ink MoU for Enhanced SEO Via Africa Submarine Cable Project 

Investors such as Canalink, GUILAB, International Mauritania Telecom, Orange Group, Orange Côte d’Ivoire, Sonatel, and Silverlinks have recently made a public announcement. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kickstart the Via Africa submarine cable project. This significant move confirms their collective aspiration to enhance international connectivity, bolster traffic growth, and fortify the resilience of networks throughout the African continent.

The Via Africa submarine cable project is a testament to the shared ambition of these investors. They aim to develop a robust international connectivity infrastructure that can support the increasing demand for data traffic. This project is not just about meeting the current needs but also about future-proofing the networks across Africa.

Moreover, the project is designed to strengthen the resilience of these networks. In an era where digital connectivity is paramount, the resilience of networks can significantly impact the socio-economic growth of the continent. By enhancing the resilience, the project aims to ensure that the networks can withstand various challenges and continue to provide reliable services.

The signing of the MoU marks the beginning of this ambitious project. It is a clear indication of the commitment of these investors towards the development of the African continent. As the project progresses, it is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and resilience of networks across Africa.

In conclusion, the Via Africa submarine cable project, initiated by the signing of the MoU, is a significant step towards enhancing international connectivity, supporting traffic growth, and strengthening the resilience of networks across Africa. The collective efforts of Canalink, GUILAB, International Mauritania Telecom, Orange Group, Orange Côte d’Ivoire, Sonatel, and Silverlinks are set to make a substantial impact on the digital landscape of the continent.