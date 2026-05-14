 ​Hindustan Zinc Inks MoU for Zinc Wire Production Facility: Discover More 

Hindustan Zinc signed an Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Group Nirmal to set up a zinc wire manufacturing facility at Zinc Industrial Park in Rajasthan. The plant will manufacture zinc wire products using special highgrade zinc for thermal spray coating and anticorrosion applications across infrastructure, railways, ports, pipelines, renewable energy and industrial engineering sectors.

  Hindustan Zinc, a prominent player in the industry, has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Group Nirmal. This strategic alliance aims to establish a state-of-the-art zinc wire manufacturing facility at the Zinc Industrial Park located in Rajasthan.

The proposed plant is set to produce a range of zinc wire products. These products will be crafted using special high-grade zinc, specifically designed for thermal spray coating and anti-corrosion applications. The sectors that stand to benefit from these applications span across infrastructure, railways, ports, pipelines, renewable energy, and industrial engineering.

This collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and Group Nirmal is a significant step towards enhancing the production of high-quality zinc wire products. It also underscores the commitment of both entities to contribute to the growth and development of the wire and cable industry.

The establishment of this manufacturing facility is expected to bring about a positive impact on the industry, offering innovative solutions for various sectors. It is a testament to the continuous efforts of Hindustan Zinc and Group Nirmal in providing top-notch, industry-specific solutions.

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WJI staff and wire services
Author: WJI staff and wire services

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