As a proficient copywriter specializing in editorial material, educational content, and headline stories within the wire and cable industry, I strive to deliver content that is clear, precise, and steeped in industry expertise. My writing style is engaging and aligns with the expectations of professional readers. I ensure that the content is informative, technically accurate when required, and approachable for a wider audience.

Adopting a friendly, conversational tone, I maintain a high level of complexity in my writing, making it suitable for readers at the high school level or above. I balance technical details with readability, avoiding overly casual language while ensuring the content is relatable and approachable. My aim is to create content that is both informative and engaging.

I am capable of presenting complex technical concepts, regulatory changes, and innovative solutions in a clear, friendly manner. When in doubt, I offer suggestions or decisions based on the context, ensuring the content remains aligned with the user’s intent.

Now, let’s delve into the recent developments concerning Propel NY Energy’s planned construction of a 90-mile underground system of high-capacity power lines. This system is set to cut through Northeast Queens, running between Suffolk and Westchester counties. However, there is a growing call from the public and the city for Propel to consider a new route that is not as extensive and takes a shorter path than initially intended.

The current plan would cross the Queens-Nassau County border at Northern Boulevard and make its way up the Clearview Expressway service road, 26th Avenue, Bell Boulevard, and the Whitestone Expressway service road. It would then head into Francis Lewis Park before running beneath the East River to the Bronx.

However, there is a growing push for Propel to make a quick right turn out of Nassau and head straight up the Joe Michaels Mile. Advocates for this route argue that it could be dug and repaired faster, and it would be far less disruptive to the surrounding neighborhoods. The Joe Michael Mile runs between the Cross Island Parkway and Little Neck Bay, roughly between Northern Boulevard and Fort Totten. The Parks Department would need to approve such a plan.

Propel will host its quarterly public webinar for project updates on Wednesday, June 10, from noon to 1 p.m. Interested individuals can register at tinyurl.com/2n3ekb9p.

Jena Lanzetta, the president of the Northwest Bayside Civic Association and third vice chair of Community Board 11, voiced her concerns at the board’s monthly meeting at Bayside High School. Lanzetta, who traveled the proposed route with Propel personnel, expressed her preference for the Joe Michaels Mile route, which she believes would take a quarter of the time compared to the current plan.

She highlighted that five neighborhoods within District 11 or the adjacent District 7 would be disrupted by the current plan. Lanzetta urged those who share her concerns to contact the Community Board, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, state Sen. John Liu, and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein. She also encouraged people to reach out to Propel NY or the city Parks Department.

Stephen Perratore, a member of the Northwest Bayside Civic Association, echoed Lanzetta’s views. As a bike rider and a resident of the neighborhood, Perratore understands the need for the project but is concerned about the destruction of bike paths. He believes that the most effective route for Propel would be via the Joe Michaels Mile. Perratore suspects that cycling and hiking interests may be influencing the current plan. His experience in transportation issues with a package delivery company, coupled with his knowledge of the streets and neighborhoods involved, only strengthens his views.