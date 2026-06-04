 ​DICABS Launches 8th MV/EHV Power Cable Production Line at Vadodara, Gujarat Facility 

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DICABS) has recently announced the successful commissioning of its 8th Medium Voltage (MV) / Extra High Voltage (EHV) power cable production line. This significant development took place at the company’s manufacturing facility located in Vadodara, Gujarat. The company has invested a substantial amount of INR 30 crore in this new line, funded through internal accruals.

This new production line is expected to contribute to a proposed capacity expansion of 150 kilometers per month. This addition will supplement the company’s existing capacity of 1050 kilometers per month. The successful commissioning of this new line has further fortified the company’s manufacturing capabilities in the technologically advanced MV and EHV underground power cable segment. These cables are extensively used in power transmission networks, power generation projects, renewable energy evacuation systems, urban underground distribution networks, metro rail systems, airports, data centers, and industrial infrastructure.

In addition to this, Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has also announced the installation and commissioning of two more MV/EHV lines. These lines are currently under installation and are expected to become fully operational on or before 31st March 2027. Upon completion, the company will operate a total of 10 MV/EHV lines at its Vadodara facility.

Ms. Nivedita Pandya, Vice President – Projects, commented on this development, stating, “The commissioning of our 8th MV/EHV Line marks an important milestone in Diamond Power’s expansion programme. The additional capacity strengthens our ability to serve the growing requirements of utilities, power generation projects, renewable energy evacuation systems, and urban underground power transmission networks. With two additional Lines under implementation, the Company continues to strengthen its position in the MV and EHV cable segment.”

This development is a testament to Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited’s commitment to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and serving the growing needs of various sectors with technologically advanced power cables.