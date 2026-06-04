 ​EZDIY-FAB Develops a 16-Pin GPU Power Cable Masquerading as Watercooling for Enhanced SEO 

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In the realm of GPU power cables, we have not yet reached the stage where water-cooling is a reality, but we are inching closer. EZDIY-FAB has introduced an interim solution that may bridge the gap. The company has developed the UNIFAS ARGB PSU extension cable DC16L, a 16-pin 12V-2×6 extension cable that appears as though it belongs in a liquid-cooling loop.

The cable employs a unified tube-like design, complete with ARGB lighting. It is designed to visually align with AIO tubing, allowing the GPU power cable to seamlessly integrate into the cooling setup, rather than being the thick, unsightly cable that is typically hidden away. The product listing on Amazon specifies a 12V-2×6 PCIe 5.1 connector, 16AWG wiring, 5V ARGB motherboard sync, and STD/RVS versions for varying connector orientations.

EZDIY-FAB is also showcasing the ALPHA TS13 Temp-Sensing GPU Power Adapter. This 16-pin adapter features a built-in display for monitoring GPU power and temperature. Both the UNIFAS DC16L cable and the ALPHA TS13 adapter were spotted at Computex by UNIKO’s Hardware.

Despite these advancements, it is important to note that this is still a 16-pin GPU power accessory. Users must ensure proper fitment and full connector seating, a seemingly mundane task that cannot be overlooked. EZDIY-FAB also advises buyers to verify clearance around the GPU power socket prior to installing the cable. While this may seem like a trivial detail, it is crucial in preventing the RGB tube from becoming a potential fire hazard.